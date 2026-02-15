India 41 for 1 against Pakistan after 5 overs in T20 World Cup

Colombo, Feb 15 (PTI) India were 41 for one in five overs against arch-rivals Pakistan after losing the charismatic Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck in their high-stakes T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday.

Sharma, who had missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach bug, was dismissed off the final delivery of the opening over by off-spinner Salman Ali Agha. He was caught at mid on by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Opener Ishan Kishan was unbeaten on 36, while Tilak Varma had scored five as India looked to rebuild after the early setback.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. PTI AM BS BS