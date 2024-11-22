India 51/4 at lunch on Day 1 of opening Test against Australia

Perth: Electing to bat, India reached 51 for 4 at lunch in the first morning of the opening Test against Australia here on Friday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal failed to open accounts in their first Test outings in Australia while star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 after facing 12 balls.

The other opener, KL Rahul got out just before lunch for 26 off 74 balls.

Rishabh Pant was batting on 10 along with Dhruv Jurel (4 batting) at the break. The first morning session saw 25 overs being bowled. Josh Hazlewood accounted for Padikkal and Kohli while pace colleague Mitchell Starc took the wickets of Jaiswal and Rahul.

Earlier, India captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first as pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made Test debuts.

For Austraia, opener Nathan McSweeney also made his debut.

Brief Scores: India: 51 for 4 in 25 overs (Virat Kohli 5, KL Rahul 26, Rishabh Pant 10 batting; Josh Hazlewood 2/10, Mitchell Starc 2/10).