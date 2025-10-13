India 58 runs away from victory in 2nd Test

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) India were 58 runs away from victory as they ended day four of the second Test at 63 for one, inching closer to a series whitewash here on Monday.

Chasing 121, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early, but KL Rahul (25 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (30 batting) steadied the innings to keep the hosts on course for a victory.

Earlier in the day, West Indies showed resilience through a defiant 79-run partnership for the last wicket between Justin Greaves (50 not out) and Jayden Seales (32). Their stand frustrated India before pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah broke through to dismiss Seales.

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 declared and 63 for 1 in 18 overs (Sai Sudharsan 30 batting; Jomel Warrican 1/15) West Indies 248 and 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3/104, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44). PTI APA BS BS