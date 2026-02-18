India 74/3 after 10 overs against Netherlands

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) India reached 74 for three after 10 overs against the Netherlands in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Shivam Dube (2) were at the crease after the hosts lost openers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, who fell for his third duck in the ICC marquee event.

India opted to bat after winning the toss.

The left-hander had missed the match against Namibia because of a stomach bug, and it meant that Abhishek is yet to open his account in this tournament.

Tilak Varma was dismissed for a 27-ball 31 by Logan van Beek.

Brief Scores: India: 74/3 in 10 overs (Tilak Varma 31). PTI UNG APS APS