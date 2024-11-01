India 86/4 at stumps on day one of 3rd Test, trail New Zealand by 149 runs

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) New Zealand reduced India to 86 for 4 after being dismissed for 235 in the first innings on the opening day of the third Test here on Friday.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (5/65) and Washington Sundar (4/81) shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand shortly after tea.

While Washington continued his stellar run, Jadeja picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Daryl Mitchell (82) and Will Young (71) were the top scorers for the tourists.

In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (18) early. Yashashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (31 not out) then helped India seize control with a 53-run stand but Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets in two balls as he accounted for Jaiswal and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0).

Virat Kohli was the next batter to return to the dug out as he was run out with India losing three wickets in the space of nine balls.

Gill and Rishabh Pant (1 not out) were manning the crease at stumps, as the hosts still trailed by 149 runs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 235 all out in 65.4.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81) India 86 for 4 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill 31 not ou , Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Ajaz Patel 2/33 ). PTI APA SSC SSC