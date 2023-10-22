India 121/2 after 20 overs in pursuit of 274 against New Zealand

Dharamsala: India were 121 for two chasing New Zealand's 273 at the end of 20 overs in a World Cup match here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) were the two Indian batters to be dismissed.

Virat Kohli (20 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) were batting at the crease at the end of the 20th over with India still needing 153 runs in 30 overs for a win.

Lockie Ferguson picked up both the Indian wickets.

Advertisment

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell hit a gutsy hundred before India pacer Mohammed Shami sizzled with a five-wicket haul in his first game of the World Cup to restrict New Zealand to 273 all out.

Sent into bat, Mitchell (130 off 127 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (75 off 87 balls) rescued New Zealand after a poor start, sharing 159 runs off 152 balls for the third wicket.

Shami (5/54) was the star with the ball for India while the other pacers, Jasprit Bumrah (1/45) and Mohammed Siraj (1/45), also played their part well.

India had a rare ordinary day in the field and were guilty of dropping three catches. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was the most expensive bowler but got the important wickets of Tom Lathan and Glenn Phillips.