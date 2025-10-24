India 'A' men's team remains unbeaten, women's side showcases fight in China tour

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The India men's and women's 'A' hockey teams concluded their respective international exposure tours of China on a high note, showcasing promising performances and gaining valuable experience against competitive local opposition sides recently.

The India 'A' men's hockey team played a four-match series against Gansu Club from October 12 to 18 in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, registering emphatic wins in all their fixtures.

The men's side kicked off the series in dominant fashion with a 7-0 victory, and followed that up with a 2-1 win.

Continuing their fine form, the visitors stormed to an 8-0 win in the third match.

The series concluded with another high-scoring affair, as India A defeated Gansu 8-3 in the final game.

Lalage finished as the top scorer for the India 'A' men's team, with a total of four goals in as many matches, closely followed by Sanjay, Karthi, Kenche, and Angad Bir Singh, who scored three goals each in the series.

Meanwhile, the India 'A' women's team played a five-match series against local side Liaoning from October 13 to 21 at the Liaoning Sports Centre in Dalian.

The young squad exhibited strong resolve throughout the tour, finishing with four draws and one loss.