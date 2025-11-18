India A qualify for semifinals with convincing win over Oman A

Doha, Nov 18 (PTI) Harsh Dubey made an entertaining half-century as India A outplayed Oman A by six wickets to qualify for the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Having lost to Pakistan A in an earlier match, India A needed to beat Oman A to advance in the competition.

An all-round bowling performance allowed India A to limit Oman A to 135 for seven in 20 overs.

Living up to the firepower in the Indian team, the Jitesh Sharma-led side chased down the target rather comfortably in 17.5 overs.

Dropped on four, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi could only make 12 off 13 balls while Priyansh Arya perished after a six-ball 10.

Naman Dhir (30 off 19) played some bold strokes before Dubey (53 off 44) and Nehal Wadhera (23 off 24) got the the job done for India A. Promoted to number four, Dubery did not disappoint on way to his first fifty in T20 cricket.

India A could meet Pakistan A in the final on November 23.

India A will play the topper of Group A in the first semifinal on Friday while Pakistan play their last four clash also on the same day.

Brief scores: Oman A 135/7 in 20 overs (Wasim Ali 54 not out; Gurjanpreet Singh 2/37, Suyash Sharma 2/12). India A 138/4 in 17.5 overs (Harsh Dubey 53 not out). PTI BS PDS PDS