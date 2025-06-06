India A reach 319 for 7 at stumps on Day 1 of 2nd unofficial Test against England Lions

Northampton, Jun 6 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul lead the charge with a fluent hundred while Dhruv Jurel hit a fine 52 as India A reached 319 for 7 at stumps on the opening day of their second unofficial Tests against England Lions, here on Friday.

Rahul scored a 168-ball 116 studded with 15 hits to the fence and a six, while Jurel made an 87-ball 52 with seven boundaries. Karun Nair made 40.

At stumps, Tanush Kotian (5) and Anshul Kamboj (1) were at the crease.

Chris Woakes (3/50) was the most successful bowler for the Lions, while George Hill (2/56) also took two wickets.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (11) fell in the first session.

Brief scores: India A 319 for 7 in 83 overs (KL Rahul 116, Karun Nair 40, Dhruv Jurel 52; Chris Woakes 3/50) vs England Lions. PTI ATK KHS