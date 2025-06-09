India A vs England Lions unofficial Test ends in draw

Northampton (England), Jun 9 (PTI) Tanush Kotian (90 not out) and Anshul Kamboj (51 not out) scored half-centuries as India A's second unofficial four-day Test against England Lions ended in a tame draw here on Monday.

India A declared their second innings at 417/7 to set the England Lions a winning target of 439 in the post-tea session on the final day.

England Lions scored 32/3 in 11 overs in the second essay.

The first unofficial Test in Canterbury too had ended in a draw.

Kotian struck 10 fours to reach 90 not out off 108 balls.

In a wicket-less post-lunch session, the Mumbai all-rounder put on a 149-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to frustrate England Lions' bowlers.

Kamboj also made the most of his time out in the middle against a tiring bowling attack with a solid knock as England Lions were forced to turn to their part-time bowlers to push for wickets.

Brief scores: India A 348 & 417/7 decl in 92 overs (KL Rahul 51, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80, Nitish Kumar Reddy 42, Tanush Kotian 90 not out, Anshul Kamboj 51 not out; George Hill 3/64) drew with England Lions 327 & 32/3 in 11 overs (Anshul Kamboj 2/6). PTI AM AM DDV