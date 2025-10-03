India A women's hockey team set for five-match tour of China

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The India A women's hockey team is all set to embark on a tour of China, where the team will play a five-match series against Liaoning from October 13 to 21.

All the matches will take place at the Liaoning Sports Centre in Dalian and is an important step for the next generation of talent to gain international exposure and competitive match experience.

Over eight days, India A will contest against Liaoning on October 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21.

The tour is seen as a key development initiative for the Indian women's program, providing a platform for upcoming athletes to test their mettle in international conditions and adapt to new challenges before moving up the ranks.

The India A women's squad for the tour has been selected to showcase a blend of some experienced players and promising young players, many of whom have earned recognition at the national level recently.

The team will be led by accomplished defender Manisha Chauhan, who brings leadership experience and tactical acumen to the squad.

The squad will be coached by Dave Smolenaars, the analytical coach of the Indian women's hockey team, who will lend his vast experience with tactical innovation and player development to this tour.

Speaking about the opportunity, Dave Smolenaars said, "We have assembled a strong, young squad with great potential. The series in China provides an excellent platform for players to showcase their abilities, learn in a new environment, and build valuable international exposure.

"I'm confident that with their determination and teamwork, this group will make the most of this wonderful opportunity. It is crucial for the development of Indian women's hockey that players are consistently challenged and given opportunities to compete outside their comfort zone.

"The lessons from this series in China will contribute a lot to their holistic growth and confidence in high-pressure situations." Squad: GOALKEEPERS: Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo DEFENDERS: Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary, Anjana Dungdung MIDFIELDERS: Sujata Kujur, Deepika Soreng, Ajmina Kujur, Pooja Yadav, Baljeet Kaur, Dipi Monika Toppo FORWARDS: Albela Rani Toppo, Hritika Singh, Annu, Chandana Jagadeesha, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Selestina Horo. PTI AH ATK ATK