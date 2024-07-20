India advance in style in World Junior squash team event

Houston, Jul 20 (PTI) India continued their fine run at the World Junior Squash Championships with both the boys' and girls' team winning their respective matches here.

While the boys blanked Brazil 3-0 to top the three-team Group F, the girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth on Friday.

The boys will now meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals, while the girls face Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.

India results: Boys (Group F): India beat Brazil 3-0 (Yuvraj Wadhwani beat Caio Paiva 11-1,11-4,11-7; Shaurya Bawa beat Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11,11-8; Ayaan Vaziralli beat Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7,11-6).

Girls (Group D): India beat Brazil 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey beat Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Anahat Singh beat Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2,11-3; Unnati Tripathi beat Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3).

India beat Australia 3-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Emily Lamb 11-6,11-13,11-4,11-3; Anahat beat Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Nirupama beat Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3,11-5).