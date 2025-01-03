India all out for 185 on day 1 of 5th Test

Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) India were all out for 185 on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia here on Friday.

India, who recovered to 107 for 4 at tea, lost six wickets for 78 runs in the final session.

Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored for India while Scott Boland was the pick of the Australia bowlers.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Jasprit Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India all out 185 in 72.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 4/31). PTI BS APA APA