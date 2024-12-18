India all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445

Brisbane: India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445 on day five of the third Test here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket.

Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Nathan Lyon in the 79th over.

Advertisment

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 445 India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).