India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to lead Andhra in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Visakhapatnam, Dec 19 (PTI) India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was on Friday named captain of Andhra for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, beginning across the country from December 24.

Nitish had also played three matches in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking six wickets.

Apart from the 18-member team under Reddy, the Andhra Cricket Association has also named seven standbys, but they will remain at the base camp in Vizianagaram.

Andhra has been placed in Group D along with Delhi, Railways, Odisha, Saurashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Services and will play the league matches at Bengaluru.

Andhra will open their campaign on December 24 with a match against Delhi.

The team will reach Bengaluru on December 21 and will have training sessions there.

Andhra Squad: Nitish Kumar Reddy (captain), Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat (wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaikh Rasheed, Hemanth Reddy, SDNV Prasad, Y Sandeep, M Dhanush, Saurabh Kumar, B Vinay Kumar, T Vinay, CH Stephen, PV Satyanarayana Raju, KSN Raju, J Saketh Ram, CR Gnaneshwar, CH Sandeep. PTI UNG KHS