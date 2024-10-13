India allotted ISSF junior world cup next year

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) India was on Sunday awarded the hosting rights of ISSF junior world Cup next year by the international shooting federation, with its president Luciano Rossi saying the sport's world governing body will back the country if it is interested in hosting more big-ticket tournaments in near future.

Rossi is in the national capital to attend the season-ending World Cup Final of the International Shooting Sport Federation, in which the year's top performers compete against each other.

"I would like to congratulate India for their stellar performance at the recently concluded Junior World Championship in Peru. I would also like to inform that we at ISSF will support India's application to host the Junior World Cup in 2025 and other future international events as and when we are approached by NRAI," Rossi told the media.

"India continues to be a significant force in the world of shooting not only with its talented athletes but also through its commitment to expanding the sport's infrastructure and reach," added the ISSF chief.

Hosting big-ticket events like the World Cup Final is testament to the efforts put in by everyone involved in the sport, he said.

A squad of 23 Indian shooters will be taking on the world's shooting elite in the tournament starting from Tuesday at Dr Karni Singh Ranges.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Singh Deo said, "India's growing stature in shooting, has been a result of a focused and collaborative effort by all stakeholders who are creating a strong ecosystem, from grassroots programs to elite training facilities.

"Hosting events like the ISSF World Cup Final demonstrates India's ability to elevate shooting sport globally.

"We are committed to bringing world events on a regular basis, not only to help boost the confidence of the Indian team, but also help upcoming generations be inspired by watching their favourite stars in live action in front of them," Singh Deo said. PTI AH AH DDV