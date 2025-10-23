India amass 340/3 against New Zealand after Mandhana, Pratika tons

Navi Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal struck scintillating hundreds to power India to an imposing 340 for three against New Zealand in their vital Women's World Cup match here on Thursday.

Jemimah Rodrigues blazed away to an unbeaten 55-ball 76 in a game that has been reduced to 49 overs per side after a rain interruption.

Sent in to bat, the duo of Mandhana and Pratika added 212 runs at a brisk rate to lay a solid foundation for their team, which came into this game following three defeats on the trot.

Mandhana slammed 109 in 95 balls, while Pratika scored 122 in 134 deliveries. This is India's highest total in World Cups.

Brief scores: India: 340/3 in 49 overs (Smriti Mandhana 109, Pratika Rawal 122, Jemimah Rodrigues 76) vs New Zealand. PTI AH AH TAP