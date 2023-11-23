India announce 26-member contingent for Junior World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A strong 26-member contingent will represent India at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, starting on Friday.

The prestigious event, which will continue till December 4, marks a significant milestone in junior boxing as it hosts a total of 448 young talents from 58 nations across 26 weight categories.

The Indian junior squad will be high on confidence after their recent exploits at the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, wherein they won a total of 21 medals, including 13 medals for girls and eight for boys.

Brijesh (46kg), Divash (50kg), Yogesh (57kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg) and Hardik (80kg), who won gold medals at the Asian event, will represent India in their respective categories for boys at the Junior World Championships.

Sikander (48kg), Sahil (52kg), Jatin (54kg), Sarthi (60kg), Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Prashant (66kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) will also be among the contenders in the boys' category.

In the girls' junior section, the gold medallists from the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships — Pari (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Nidhi (66kg), Akansha (70kg) and Megha (80kg) — will be in contention in their respective weight categories.

Neha (46kg), Payal (48kg), Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Joyshree Devi (60kg), Shrushti (63kg), Kritika (75kg) and Prachi (80+kg) are the other boxers in the competition.

Squads: Boys: Brijesh (46Kg), Sikandar (48Kg), Divash (50Kg), Sahil (52Kg), Jatin (54Kg), Yogesh (57Kg), Sarthi Saini (60Kg), Kabiraj Singh (63Kg), Prashant (66Kg), Rahul Kundu (70Kg), Sahil (75Kg), Hardik (80Kg), Hemant (80+ Kg).

Girls: Neha Lunthi (46Kg), Payal (48Kg), Pari (50Kg), Nisha (52Kg), Amisha (54Kg), Vini (57Kg), Joyshree Devi (60Kg), Shrushti (63Kg), Nidhi Dhull (66Kg), Akansha (70Kg), Kritika (75Kg), Megha (80Kg), Prachi (80+Kg). PTI SSC SSC DDV