India announces squad for Champions Trophy; Rohit to lead, Shubman to be VC

New Delhi: India have announced their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma, while Shubman Gill has been named the Vice-Captain.

All-rounder Washington Sundar and fast-bowler Mohammad Shami have also been included in the squad, but Jasprit Bumrah's chance of featuring in the prestigious ODI tournament will depend on his fitness.

Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will be the two wicketkeepers but there was no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 15-man squad, announced for both the home England series and the Champions trophy.

Harshit Rana has been picked to play only the England series.

"Bumrah had been told to off-load for five weeks and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England," chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.

Karun Nair, despite 752 runs in domestic cricket, missed out and Agarkar said: "It was difficult to find a place and all those who have been picked have averaged in mid-40s."

Indian Cricket Team for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, S Gill (VC), S Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, M Shami, Arshdeep, Y Jaiswal, R Pant and R Jadeja.