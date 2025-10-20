India bag two more kurash medals at Asian Youth Games

Manama (Bahrain), Oct 20 (PTI) Fourteen-year-olds Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind on Monday secured a silver and a bronze respectively to take India's tally to three medals in the Kurash competition at the Asian Youth Games here.

Kanishka settled for a silver in the girls' 52kg category after losing 0-3 by chala to Uzbekistan's Karimova Mubinabonu in the final.

Earlier, she had stormed into the title clash with a 10-0 win by khalol over Jalaloddin Setayesh in the semifinals, following a quarterfinal victory by yonbosh against Thailand's Khundee Waratchaya at Exhibition World Bahrain.

In the boys' 83kg division, Arvind clinched a bronze after registering a 10-0 win by khalol over Davlatzoda in the quarterfinals before losing 0-10 to Uzbekistan’s Golibov Shohjahon in the semis.

There are no bronze medal playoffs in the Youth Games.

Khalol is a term used in kurash for a convincing win, yonbosh is a half-point for a less perfect throw, and chala denotes a minor advantage or point.

On Sunday, 15-year-old Khushi had opened India's account with a bronze medal in the women's 70kg kurash event. PTI ATK AT