India-Bangladesh Women’s World Cup match reduced to 43 overs a side due to rain

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Women’s ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh was reduced to 43 overs a side following a lengthy rain delay here on Sunday.

The match is now scheduled to start at 5:00 PM (local time).

As per the revised playing conditions, there will be a nine-over powerplay, while the number of overs per bowler is capped at nine, in accordance with the one-fifth rule for reduced-overs matches.

India, who have already qualified for the semifinals, opted to bowl. PTI AT BS BS