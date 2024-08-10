India batter Mandeep Singh moves to Tripura from Punjab ahead of upcoming domestic season

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Indian batter Mandeep Singh on Saturday announced that he will play for Tripura in the upcoming domestic season, ending his 14-year stint with Punjab.

Mandeep played three T20 Internationals for India in 2016 against Zimbabwe.

“I have had the most amazing journey at PCA from junior level all the way to senior level whilst also having the best fortune of being the Winning Captain of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for 2023-2024," Mandeep wrote in Instagram.

“However, after a lot of deliberation, I think it's time for me to open a new chapter in my career. I have decided that now is the right time to go ahead and play cricket for Tripura in the upcoming domestic season," he added in the social media post.

The 32-year-old thanked Punjab association and former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for the "constant support." “I want to extend my appreciation to Dilsher Khanna, secretary of PCA, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, for their constant support throughout the years. I would also like to thank the members of PCA Management and to the staff that have been by my side over the years," he said.

Mandeep said he wanted to achieve many more milestones with Tripura.

"I am excited for the new beginnings at Tripura and to celebrate the many milestones and achievements that are yet to come,” he added.

Mandeep made his debut for Punjab in 2010, and the experienced batter's presence will come handy for Tripura after wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha moved back to Bengal prior to the upcoming season.

Mandeep has made 6448 runs from 99 matches at an average of 47.76, including 15 centuries with a top score of 235.

Besides Mandeep, Tripura will also have the services of former Punjab batter Jiwanjot Singh this season.