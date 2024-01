India beat Afghanistan by nine wickets to make U-19 Tri-Nation tournament final

Johannesburg, Jan 4 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari returned with figures of 4/11 in seven overs as India hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal their final berth in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, India skittled out Afghanistan for 88 in 33 overs with Tiwari claiming 7-1-11-4.

He was aided by pace-bowling partners, Dhanush Gowda and Aaradhya Shukla, who bagged two wickets each to blow Afghanistan away.

Off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya also bagged two.

Opener Adarsh Singh anchored the chase with a 39-ball unbeaten 52 (6x4, 2x6) as India cantered home with 227 balls to spare.

This was India's third win in as many matches.

India will face the hosts in their last round-robin fixture on Saturday.

The final is slated on Wednesday.

Brief Scores Afghanistan 88 in 33 overs (Nasir Hassan 31; Naman Tiwari 4/11, Priyanshu Moliya 2/15, Aaradhya Shukla 2/20, Dhanush Gowda 2/23) lost to India 92/1 in 12.1 overs (Adarsh Singh 52 not out, Musheer Khan 14 not out) by nine wickets. PTI TAP AM AM AM