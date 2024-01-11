India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in first T20

Mohali, Jan 11 (PTI) India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the opening T20 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The hosts restricted Afghanistan to 158 for five and then returned to overhaul the target in 17.3 overs.

Shivam Dube anchored the chase with an unbeaten 40-ball 60, while Jitesh Sharma (31), Tilak Verma (26) and Shubman Gill (23) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India, with figures of 2/23, while Mukesh Kumar bagged 2/33.

Advertisment

Mohammad Nabi was the top-scorer for the visitors, scoring a brisk 42 off 27 balls to prop up the innings.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 158/5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 42; Axar Patel 2/23, Mukesh Kumar 2/33).

India: 159 for four in 17.3 overs (Shivam Dube 60; Mujeev Ur Rahman 2/21). PTI ATK BS BS