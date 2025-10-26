India beat Argentina at International Polo Cup

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Hosts India edged past Argentina 10-9 in the KogniVera International Polo Cup at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground here Sunday.

India were led by Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

From precision strikes to strategic plays, the match embodied the very essence of international polo with passion, power, and partnership.

"Winning against Argentina is an incredible moment for all of us. Every player gave their best, and the energy from the stands pushed us even further. It's a proud day for Indian polo," India captain Simran Singh Shergill said. PTI AT AT UNG