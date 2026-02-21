India beat Australia by 17 runs in third women's T20I, seal series 2-1

Adelaide, Feb 21 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana's blazing fifty was complemented by a superlative bowling display as India defeated Australia by 17 runs in the deciding third and final Women's T20I to seal the three-match series 2-1 here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, India rode on a half centuries from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (82) and charismatic batter Jemimah Rodrigues (59) to score a huge 176 for 6.

Mandhana and Rodrigues stitched together a 121-run stand to guide India to an imposing total.

In reply, Ashleigh Gardner (57) scored a fifty before Australia were restricted to 159-9 in their 20 overs.

For India, Shree Charani (3/32), Shreyanka Patil (3/22) and Arundhati Reddy (2/35) were among wickets.

Brief Score: India: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 82, Jemimah Rodrigues 59; Annabel Sutherland 2/34) Australia: 159 for 9 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 57; Shree Charani 3/32, Shreyanka Patil 3/22, Arundhati Reddy 2/35). PTI ATK APA APA