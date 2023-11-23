India beat Australia by 2 wickets in first T20I

Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front in the company of Ishan Kishan to hand an inexperienced India a thrilling two- wicket victory over Australia in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 209-run target, Surya scored 80 off 42 balls, while Kishan made 58 off 39 balls to take India home in the final ball.

Towards the end, Rinku Singh (22 not out off 14 balls) delivered the finishing touches with a six to take India home.

India-origin leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (2/47) picked up two wickets for Australia.

Earlier, Josh Inglis smashed his maiden century in the format to power Australia to 208 for three after being sent into bat. Inglis smashed a fiery 110 off just 50 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and eight sixes to propel Australia to 208 for three.

Brief Scores: Australia 208 for 3 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 110, Steve Smith 52; Prasidh Krishna 1/50).

India: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 80, Ishan Kishan 58; Tanveer Sangha 2/47). PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS