India beat Australia by 295 runs in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Perth: India recorded a dominant 295-run win in the first Test after dismissing Australia for 238 in their second innings on day four here on Monday.

Advertisment

With the thumping win, India lead the five-match series 1-0.

It did not take long for India to complete formalities after reducing Australia to 227 for eight at tea. Chasing 534, the hosts were all out shortly after the break.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts. Alex Carey (36) was the last man to be dismissed.

Advertisment

Three wickets fell in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj reduced Australia to 104 for five at lunch.

India made a remarkable comeback after getting bowled out for 150 on the opening day as Australia were limited to 104 in response.

The second test begins in Adelaide from December 6.

Advertisment

Brief Scores: India: 150 & 487/6 declared in 134.3 overs Australia: 104 and 238 all out in 58.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Jasprit Bumrah 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51).

Australia had never lost any test match at Perth Stadium and that streak has been broken with Monday's loss.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance. Alex Carey (30 batting) was left stranded as Mitchell Starc (12) fell at stroke of tea.

Advertisment

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah said, "We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great. I played here in 2018 - I remember the wicket started soft. This one was less spicy, we were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability. Jaiswal's best Test innings so far, he left the ball well, I didn't see Virat out of form - difficult to judge that on difficult pitches. But he was good in the nets. We always enjoy the support from the crowd, when the backing is there we feel good."

A disappointed Australian captain Pat Cummins said, "Prep was good, all firing, fair bit to look at as lots didn't go right. Gap is what it is. You want to get on the horse but we will take a couple of days' rest and get training in Adelaide. We didn't give ourselves a chance in a few different facets - like the finish on day 1 with bat. There's a lot of experience in the side, they're going about it well, there will be lots of conversations on what we can do better in same conditions."