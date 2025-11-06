Carrara: India defeated Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Thursday.

Asked to bat, India scored 167 for 8 with skipper Shubman Gill top scoring with a 46. Abhishek Sharma (28), Shivam Dube (22) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20) also made useful contributions.

In reply, Australia were all out for 119 in 18.2 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with a 24-ball 30.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/3) snapped three wickets, Axar Patel (2/20) and Shivam Dube (2/20) claimed two each, while Varun Chakaravarthy (1/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) accounted for one each.

The fifth T20I will be held at Brisbane on Saturday.

Brief scores: India 167/8 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21, Adam Zampa 3/45) Australia: 119 all out in 18.2 in overs (Mitchell Marsh 30; Washington Sundar 3/3, Axar Patel 2/20).