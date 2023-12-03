India beat Australia by 6 runs in 5th T20I, clinch series 4-1

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer (53) scored his eighth half-century and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets as India defeated Australia by six runs to win the fifth and final T20I by and take the series 4-1.

Advertisment

With Australia needing 10 runs to win off last six deliveries, Arshdeep Singh (2/38) produced a terrific final over including the key wicket of the dangerous Matthew Wade (22 off 15 balls, 4x4s) to help India end victorious.

Chasing 161 to win, Australia managed 154/8 in 20 overs with Kumar returning 4-0-32-3 and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi producing a fine 4-0-29-2.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also produced an all-round show, taking 1/14 from his four overs after making a vital 31 with the bat.

For Australia, Ben McDermott hit 54 off 36 balls and Travis Head made 28 in just 15 balls.

Brief scores: India 160/8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Jitesh Sharma 24, Axar Patel 31; Jason Behrendorff 2/38, Ben Dwarshuis 2/30) beat Australia 154/8 in 20 overs (Ben McDermott 54; Mukesh Kumar 3/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/29) by 6 runs. PTI DDV KHS KHS