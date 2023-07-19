India beat Bangladesh by 108 runs in 2nd Women's ODI, level series 1-1

Mirpur: India defeated Bangladesh by 108 runs in the second women's ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

India scored 228 for eight, riding on fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88 balls) and then returned to bowl out the hosts for 120 in 35.1 overs.

For India, Smriti Mandhana (36) and Harleen Deol (25) were the other notable contributors.

Fargana Hoque (47) and Ritu Mondal (27) were the top scorers for Bangladesh.

Advertisment

Jemimah (4/3) also chipped in with four wickets, apart from her brilliant fifty.

The third and final ODI will be played here on Saturday.

Brief scores: India: 228 for 8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Smriti Mandhana 36, Harleen Deol 25; Sultana Khatun 2/41, Nahida Akter 2/37) Bangladesh: 120 all out in 35.1 overs (Fargana Hoque 47, Jemimah Rodriques 4/3).