India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in 2nd women's T20I, take 2-0 lead

Mirpur, Jul 11 (PTI) India defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to take a series-winning 2-0 lead in the three-match contest here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India could manage to post 95 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 14-ball 19.

In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in 20 overs, despite a 55-ball 38 from skipper Nigar Sultana.

Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India, taking 3 for 12, while Minnu Mani (2/9) and Bareddy Anusha (1/20) were also among wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 95 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 19; Sultana Khatum 3/21). Bangladesh: 87 all out in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 38; Deepti Sharma 3/12, Shafali Verma 3/15).