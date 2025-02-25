India beat England 2-1 to conclude home leg on a high

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with two goals as India bounced back in style to beat England 2-1 and end the home leg of the FIH Pro League on a positive note, here on Tuesday.

In the first leg on Monday, the Indian team went down 2-3 to England in a thriller.

However, the hosts made a strong comeback to emerge victorious in the concluding home leg game at the Kalinga Stadium.

Harmanpreet scored in the 26th and 32nd minutes, while Conor Williamson was on target for England in the 30th minute.

The first quarter remained goalless even though India tried their best to breach the English defence.

India got the lead when Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the second quarter before Williamson restored parity with his strike to head into the third period with the two teams locked at 1-1.

However, much to the delight of the home team and its fans, skipper Harmanpreet helped India regain the lead. This goal also came from a penalty corner and the momentum swung India's way.

India maintained their lead in the remaining period of the game to emerge victorious and ended their home leg campaign with five wins and three losses. PTI AH AH DDV