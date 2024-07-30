India beat Ireland 2-0 in men's hockey competition at Paris Olympics

Paris, Jul 30 (PTI) Reigning bronze medallist India beat Ireland 2-0 to consolidate their position in the tough Pool B of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics here on Tuesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 19th minutes) scored a brace for India, converting a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner to hand his side the crucial win.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina.

Unlike the last two games, India started on the offensive against Ireland and secured their first penalty corner in the second minute but Harmanpreet failed to beat the first rusher.

But India took the lead in the 11th minute when Harmanpreet converted a penalty stroke.

Gurjant Singh made a fine interception in the midfield and then linked up with Mandeep Singh to enter the circle where the Irish defence committed a foul, resulting in the stroke.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 19th minute, and Harmanpreet was on target with the second chance.

India will next play reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Thursday before finishing their pool engagements against the mighty Australia on Friday. PTI SSC UNG SSC 7/21/2024