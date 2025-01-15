India beat Ireland by 304 runs in third women''s ODI

Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) India completed a whitewash of Ireland with a massive 304-run win in the third and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored a century each to power India to their highest-ever total of 435.

Mandhana (135) and Rawal (154) shared a whopping 233-run stand to give a solid start to India after opting to bat.

In response, Ireland were bundled out for 131 in 31.4 overs Brief Score: India 435 for 5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2/71). Ireland 131 all out in 31.4 overs (Sarah Forbes 41; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Tanjua Kanwar 2/31. PTI BS UNG BS 7/21/2024