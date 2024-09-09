India beat Japan 5-1 for their second consecutive win in Asian Champions Trophy

Hulunbuir (China), Sep 9 (PTI) Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters.

Matsumoto Kazumasa pulled one back for Japan in the 41st minute.

Four-time champions India, who had beaten China 3-0 in their opening round-robin league match on Sunday, got two penalty corners as against five of Japan.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will meet last-edition's runners-up side Malaysia on Wednesday, as Tuesday is a rest day.

After the round-robin league among the six teams, the top-four sides qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 16. The final is scheduled for September 17. PTI PDS UNG PDS 7/21/2024