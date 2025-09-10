India beat Korea 4-2 in first Super 4 stage match of women''s Asia Cup hockey

Hangzhou (China), Sep 10 (PTI) India continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 4-2 win over Korea in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

India, who finished the pool stages at the top with seven points, scored through Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (2nd minute), Sangita Kumari (33rd), Lalremsiami (40th), and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (59th). Yujin Kim (33rd, 53rd) scored both the goalsl for Korea.

India will next play China on Thursday.

Guarding the goal in Savita Punia's absence, Bichu Devi Kharibam has been the obvious No 1 choice between the posts for India.

Bansuri Solanki got to rotate against Thailand and Singapore, but Bichu played all four quarters against Japan and that might be the case going forward in these big matches.

India earned an early penalty corner and struck the first blood through Vaishnavi, who scored from a rebound after Udita's initial slap shot was blocked by the Korean goalkeeper.

India secured another penalty corner minutes later after an unsuccessful review from Korea, but wasted the opportunity. Korea had to deal with series of penalty corners thereafter, but failed to cash in on the opportunities.

Korea earned another penalty corner late in the first quarter as the injection and follow-up shot look dangerous, but India’s goalkeeper Bichu made a brilliant save to hand side the advantage going into half-time.

In the 22nd minute, Mumtaz's reverse hit was valiantly saved by the Korean goalkeeper after being set up Neha and Navneet. Three minutes after the change of ends, India doubled their lead through Sangita's field goal.

But India's joy was shortlived as Korea pulled one back through Yujin Kim's penalty corner conversion.

In the 40th minute, Lalremsiami scored a brilliant field goal to extend India's lead to 3-1 as they continued to dominate the possession in the final quarter with repeated forays into the rival circle.

But it was Korea who reduced the margin against the run of play from penalty corner, ably converted by Kim in the 53rd minute.

India, however, replied back in their own fashion when Rutuja scored from a rebound in the 59th minute to seal the affair. PTI SSC SSC DDV