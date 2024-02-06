India beat Nepal 4-0 to enter SAFF U-19 Women's Championships final

Dhaka, Feb 6 (PTI) Neha struck twice in a second-half blitz as India beat Nepal 4-0 in their last league match to storm into the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championships here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

India will face hosts and defending champions Bangladesh in the final to be played on Thursday.

The Young Tigresses had earlier won their first match 10-0 against Bhutan, followed by a 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh.

After a goal-less first half, the Indian girls dished out an impressive display in the second session to slam in four goals.

Neha scored in the 54th and 80th minutes while Sulanjana Raul (85th) and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney (90+3) got the other goals for India. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM