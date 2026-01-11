India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in first ODI

Vadodara, Jan 11 (PTI) Virat Kohli struck a 91-ball 93 while captain Shubman Gill made 56 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Kohli smashed eight fours and one six during his magnificent innings to help India overhaul the target of 301 with six balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 49 as India reached 306 for 6 in 49 overs.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson returned with fine figures of 4 for 41 from his 10 overs, while Adithya Ashok and Kristian Clarke got one wicket each.

Earlier, Indian bowlers, especially pacers Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, bowled probing line and length but Daryl Mitchell struck a fine counter-attaching half-century to guide New Zealand to 300 for 8.

Harshit (2/65), Siraj (2/40) and Prasidh Krishna (2/60) got two wickets apiece while Kuldeep Yadav got one.

Brief scores: New Zealand 300 for 8 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 56, Henry Nicholls 62; Daryl Mitchell 84; Harshit Rana 2/65,Mohammed Siraj 2/40, Prasidh Krishna 2/60).

India: 306 for 6 in 49 overs (Virat Kohli 93, Shubman Gill 56; Kyle Jamieson 4/41). PTI PDS PDS ATK