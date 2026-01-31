India beat NZ by 46 runs in fifth T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Ishan Kishan smashed a maiden T20I hundred while Suryakumar Yadav hit a stroke-filled fifty as India defeated New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final match to seal the series 4-1 here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Ishan smashed 10 sixes and six fours en route a 43-ball 103, while Suryakumar made a 30-ball 63 studded with four boundaries and six maximums to power India to a challenging 271 for 5.

Hardik Pandya also hit some lusty blows on way to 42 off 17 balls.

In reply, NZ managed 225 in 19.4 overs with opener Finn Allen making a 38-ball 80.

Arshdeep Singh (5/51) and Axar Patel (3/33) shared wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 271 for 5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 103, Suryakumar Yadav 63; Lockie Ferguson 2/41).

New Zealand: 225 allout in 19.4 overs (Finn Allen 80; Arshdeep Singh 5/51). PTI ATK ATK KHS