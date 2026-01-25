India beat NZ by 8 wickets in 3rd T20I, clinch series

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav slammed strong fifties to power India to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to field, Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya (2/23), spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and Harshit Rana (1/35) also bowled with discipline to keep NZ to 153-8.

In reply, India overhauled the target in 10 overs, scoring 155 for 2, riding on Abhishek's 20-ball 68 and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 57 off 26 balls.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips (48) was the top-scorer for the Kiwis, while Mark Chapman (32) and Mitchell Santner (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

India won the first two T20Is.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 153 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17).

India: 155 for 2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Suryakumar Yadav 57; Matt Henry 2/28). PTI ATK ATK UNG