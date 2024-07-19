India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women's T20 Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 19 (PTI) Title contenders India saw off Pakistan by seven wickets in their Women's T20 Asia Cup opener here on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 108 with experienced spinner Deepti Sharma (3/20) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Renuka Singh (2/14) and Pooja Vastrakar (2/31) also chipped in with wickets at crucial juncture to keep Pakistan on a tight leash through their innings.

In reply, India completed the chase in 14.1 overs with the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (40) putting on 85 runs in 9.1 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 108 all out in 19.2 overs (Sidra Amin 25, Fatima Sana 22 not out; Deepti Sharma 3/20, Renuka Singh 2/14, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).

India: 109/3 in 14.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 45, Shafali Verma 40). PTI AH SSC SSC