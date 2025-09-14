India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in one-sided Asia Cup match

Dubai: India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A league match here on Sunday.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan to 127 for nine after Salman Agha opted to bat first.

In reply, India completed the chase in 15.5 overs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions.

India began the day with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Haris in the next over to leave Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2.

Spinners Kuldeep and Axar then stifled the Pakistan middle order with regular strikes.

Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant 40 off 44 balls but the rest of the Pakistani batters cut a sorry figure on a docile track.

Shaheen Afridi hit a 16-ball 33 not out towards the end to take Pakistan past 125.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 127/ 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Axar Patel 2/18).

India: 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31, Tilak Varma 31; Saim Ayub 3/35).