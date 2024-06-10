India beat Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller

New York, Jun 9 (PTI) Indian bowlers, led by an outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, were collectively brilliant, firing their team to a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) gave nothing away while defending a paltry 120, and India restricted Pakistan to 113 for seven.

Earlier, pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir produced wonderful spells as Pakistan bowled out India to 119 after a couple of rain interruptions.

Shah (3/21) and Amir (2/23) exploited a slightly two-paced pitch to apply break on India’s batters, except Rishabh Pant (42, 31b, 6x4), who played a few breathtaking shots.

Brief scores: India: 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Axar Patel 20; Naseem Shah 3/21, Mohammad Amir 2/23, Haris Rauf 3/21) beat Pakistan: 113/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 31; Hardik Pandya 2/24, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14) by six runs. PTI UNG KHS