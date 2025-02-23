India beat Pakistan by six wickets, set to enter Champions Trophy semifinals

Dubai: India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash here on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals.

India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) removed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

India completed the chase in 42.3 overs thanks to Virat Kohli (100 not out off 111), Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67).

Skipper Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) too played a few audacious strokes before falling to a beauty from Shaheen Afridi.

With two wins in as many games, India are all but through to the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination after losing their first two group games.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 241 all out in 49.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 62, Mohammed Rizwan 46, Khushdil Shah 38; Hardik Pandya 2/31, Kuldeep Yadav 3/40) vs India 244/4 in 42.3 overs (Virat Kohli 100 not out, Shubman Gill 46, Shreyas Iyer 56; Abrar Ahmed 1/28).