India beat SA by 7 wickets in third T20I to take 2-1 lead in 5-match series

Dharamsala: A clinical show by the pacers helped India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third T20 International to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

After the pacers produced a mesmerizing spell of swing bowling to bundle out South Africa for a below-par 117, the Indian batters chased down the target with 25 balls to spare.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill contributed 35 and 28 respectively, while one down Tilak Varma made 26 not out as India reached 120 for 3 in 15.5 overs.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34) and Hardik Pandya (1/23) shone with the ball after India chose to bowl.

Skipper Aiden Markram offered the lone spark for South Africa with a spirited 46-ball 61.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 117 all out in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 61; Arshdeep Singh 2/13, Harshit Rana 2/34, Hardik Pandya 1/23, Varun Chakravarthy 2/11, Shivam Dube 1/21).

India: 120 for 3 in 15.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 35, Shubman Gill 28, Tilak Varma 26 not out; Corbin Bosch 1/18).