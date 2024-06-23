India beat SA by six wickets, sweep women's ODI series 3-0

Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) India put up yet another dominating performance to defeat South Africa by six wickets and sweep the three-match Women's ODI series 3-0 here on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana narrowly missed a century and got out for an 83-ball 90, having set up the 216-run chase with her superlative show at the top. She hit 11 boundaries.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 48-ball 42 before Richa Ghosh sealed the chase with a six off Tumi Sekhukhune in the 41st over. India won with 56 balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Laura Wolvaardt made 61 before South Africa suffered a batting meltdown to finish with an underwhelming 215/8.

Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each for India.

Brief Scores South Africa 215/8; 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Tazmin Brits 38; Arundhati Reddy 2/36, Deepti Sharma 2/27) lost to India 220/4; 40.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 90, Harmanpreet Kaur 42) by six wickets. PTI TAP AH AH AH