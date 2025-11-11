India beat SL by 10 wickets; Anurag Thakur declares tournament open

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India emerged victorious over Sri Lanka by 10 runs after former union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday declared open the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 at the Modern School Ground here.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, presented in sign language by specially-abled students from the Delhi branch of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Speaking at the inauguration, Thakur said, "I wish all the teams the best of luck for the World Cup. You may give your best and perform well. We are going to watch you on television." Post the inauguration, India locked horns with Sri Lanka and began their campaign on a winning note.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 41 runs in 13.3 overs, as India's bowlers and fielders delivered a spectacular performance.

India's sharp fielding led to seven run outs, while Deepika TC, Ganga Kadam, and Jamuna Rani Tudu claimed a wicket each.

In reply, India chased down the modest target in emphatic fashion, reaching 43 without loss in just three overs.

Skipper Deepika TC led from the front, smashing 26 runs off 14 balls with four boundaries, while Anekha Devi made 15 off six balls, including three fours. PTI AH AH ATK