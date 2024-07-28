India beat SL by 7 wickets in rain-hit match, bag T20I series 2-0

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a rain-affected second T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead here on Sunday.

Chasing a revised target of 78 in eight overs, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (26, 12b, 4x4, 1x6) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30, 15b, 3x4, 2x6) batted well as India romped home in 6.3 overs under DLS method.

Earlier, Kusal Perera made an aggressive fifty but leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi struck three crucial blows as India restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 161 for nine before rain interrupted India’s chase at 6 for no loss in 0.3 overs.

Perera (53, 34b, 6x4, 2x6) led Lanka's charge in the company of Pathum Nissanka (32, 24b, 5x4).

But Bishnoi (3/26) took three wickets, two in as many balls, as India snapped the hosts' charge in the middle and end overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 161/9 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 53, Pathum Nissanka 32; Ravi Bishnoi 3/26, Hardik Pandya 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/24) lost to India: 81/3 in 6.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 26, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30).