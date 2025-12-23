India beat SL by seven wickets in second WT20I

Visakhapatnam, Dec 23 (PTI) Shafali Verma hit an unbeaten half-century as India produced a superb allround effort to thrash Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second women's T20I and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, India first restricted Sri Lanka to 128 for 9 and then overhauled the target, scoring 129 for 3 in 11.5 overs, riding on Shafali's brutal 69 not out off 34 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues (26) also chipped in with useful contribution.

Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled to get any momentum in their innings with Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (31) doing bulk of the scoring.

For India, Kranti Goud (1/21), Sneh Rana (1/11), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/31) and Shree Charani (2/23) picked up the wickets, while there were three run-outs in the Lankan innings.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 128 for 9 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 33, Chamari Athapaththu 31; Vaishnavi Sharma 2/31, Shree Charani 2/23).

India 129 for 3 in 11.5 overs (Shafali Verma 69 not out; Kawya Kavindi 1/32).